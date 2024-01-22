Odisha seeks 4 trained Kumki Elephants from TN for human-elephant fray

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government has sought at least four trained kumki elephants from Tamil Nadu for effective management of man-elephant conflict in the state.

Noting that the state in recent years has been facing significant challenges in mitigating human-elephant conflicts, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, Satyabrata Sahu in a letter to his counterpart Supriya Sahu in Tamil Nadu said: ''Your help in getting trained kumki elephants would greatly assist us in addressing these conflicts effectively and humanely''.

Sahu said that Kumki elephants can be deployed strategically to help the state to manage and drive wild elephants thereby reducing damage to crops, human habitations and the potential loss of both human and elephant lives.

These elephants can also be deployed for forest patrolling and rescue operations, Sahu said.



Stating that Tamil Nadu has a successful and commendable programme in place, whereby kumki elephants are trained and utilized for wildlife conservation purposes, Sahu said: ''I would request you to provide us with four kumki elephants for deployment in conflict-prone areas of Odisha.



''These elephants will serve as invaluable assets to our State's Wildlife Organisation, aiding our efforts to minimise conflicts and safeguard both human and wildlife interests'', the letter said.



The state government also requested TN that the mahouts taking care of those kumki elephants may also be deputed along with the elephants, for only initial handholding support to our local mahouts to get them acquainted with those kumki elephants.



''In view of the urgency and magnitude of the human-elephant conflict issue in Odisha, I would request your prompt consideration of this proposal. Your support will significantly contribute to our ongoing conservation efforts and prove instrumental in mitigating wildlife conflicts in Odisha. Your favourable response is awaited'', the letter said.

The state Forest department recently had a tough time to drive out a wild elephant from Baripada town. It took about six hours for the forest and police personnel to chase away the elephant to nearby Similipal National Park.

