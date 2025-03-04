Obliged AIADMK ex-min’s wedding invite, don’t rush to tie-up conclusions: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Evading questions about alliance with AIADMK, BJP state president K Annamalai said he took part in ex-minister SP Velumani’s son’s wedding function on an invite and asked not to read politics.

“Is it wrong to participate in a wedding function?” he asked, during a brief interaction with the media at Coimbatore International Airport. When pointed out on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s absence in the function, Annamalai said, “I think he may be coming for the reception.”

Responding to a query on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that political parties should join to avoid split in votes to defeat DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls, the BJP leader said he will speak over the issue later. “It is not an issue to be spoken in a hurry,” he said. Non-committal on the significance of Amit Shah’s second visit, he said, “How many changes would come?"