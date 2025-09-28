OBC, DNT, EBC students invited to apply for PM-YASASVI by Sept 30

CHENNAI: For the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI), students in Tamil Nadu belonging to OBC, De-notified Tribes (DNT) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) had been directed to apply for the aid by the Union government before September 30.

For the scholarship provided under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, more than 12,000 schools in TN have been selected for educational aid for 2025-26 academic year.

PM-YASASVI, a top-class school education scheme, is open only to students from OBC, DNT and EBC, studying in classes 9 and 11. To be eligible for the scheme, the annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.

Students who benefited from the scheme last year have been requested to apply for a renewal.

As per the list of selected schools released by the TN BC, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department, there are 1,708 schools for Class 12 and 11,057 schools for Class 10 for PM-YASASVI. The schools include government, aided and private management operating in TN.

Meanwhile, PM-YASASVI is an umbrella scheme formulated for OBC, EBC and DNT students by clubbing the existing scholarship schemes and hostel scheme. There are five sub-schemes under this; pre-matric scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students, post-matric scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students, top class school education for OBC, EBC and DNT students, top class college education for OBC, EBC and DNT students and construction of hostel for OBC boys and girls.

Apply through https://scholarship.gov.in through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Corrections in the application forms can be made before October 15