O Panneerselvam slams DMK over privatisation move

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam condemned the DMK government for reportedly trying to privatise the solid-waste management in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Recalling the DMK's election manifesto for the assembly polls in 2021, which promised regularisation of the conservancy workers in urban local bodies and government institutions and also guaranteed them a pension, Panneerselvam said, however, the government is yet to fulfill the promise.

A total of 17,000 conservancy workers under GCC, and 5,000 conservancy workers under the National Urban Livelihood Mission were engaged in segregating and clearing the tonnes of garbage in Chennai to keep the city clean. OPS noted that they have been demanding regularisation for a long time. However, the present dispensation is not in the mood to address their grievance, he added.

He noted that, in contrast, the government is trying to privatise solid waste management and now conservancy workers have been protesting since August 1 and continuing to date. He further said, “This reflects in the city, which is witnessing heaps of garbage in several parts of the city and posing serious health issues. For instance, the medical waste dumped in Tondiarpet is still unremoved, posing health hazards in the vicinity.”

He also criticised the DMK regime for reducing the wage for the conservancy workers from Rs 22,590 to Rs 16,950. He slammed the DMK for changing its stand on the conservancy workers after it came to power. He demanded that the TN government fulfill its poll promises and guarantee their previous wage.