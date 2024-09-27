O Panneerselvam flays TN govt over frequent power cuts in Chennai, surrounding areas

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday charged that people in Chennai and the surrounding area were suffering due to continuous power cuts in the last three days and condemned the DMK regime for failing to provide uninterrupted power connection.

When the public contacted the concerned authorities, they came up with the excuse of fault in transformers and technical snags in the existing system.

They were also attributing the frequent power cuts to faulty equipment. This was a sign of the government’s incompetence, which increased the power tariff to manifold but failed to upscale the infrastructure to meet the growing demands. It was condemnable, Panneerselvam said in a statement.

Children and elderly were the most affected due to the power cuts in the last couple of days.

Normalcy was disturbed several areas in Old Washermenpet, Triplicane, Velacherry, Kotturpuram, Mandavalli, Velacherry, Virugambakkam, Thousand Lights, Tambaram, Urapakkam, Guvancherry and several other areas in the periphery of Chennai, he noted.

He urged the government to improve the infrastructure and replace the faulty lines and transformers to provide uninterrupted power supply to avoid inconvenience to the public.