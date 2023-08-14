O Panneerselvam expels supporter Nanjil Kolappan

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday expelled organising secretary of his faction Nanjil S K Kolappan “acting against the interest of the party” and asked his supporters not to have a link with him with immediate effect.

Sources in OPS camp said that Kolappan spoke ill against the party leaders for not giving him the Kanniyakumari district secretary post after removing S A Ashokan from the post. “OPS removed Ashokan from the district secretary post as he was staying away from party activities and also not attending the last meeting. Ashokan’s brother has been given the posting. Irked over this, Kolappan ranted against the party leaders,” said a functionary in OPS camp.

It may be recalled that Kolappan leaked a telephonic conversation between him and senior AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan. In which, the latter purportedly heard saying that Edappadi K Palaniswami and OPS were only interested in their personal growth.