NWR announces temporary augmentation of 4 Humsafar express trains passing Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Northwestern Railway has notified temporary augmentation for four Humsafar Express trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

1. Train 22497 Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Shri Ganganagar on Mondays from April 7 to 28 will be augmented with one AC 3-tier coach.

2. Train 22498 Tiruchchirappalli – Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli on Fridays from April 11 to May 2 will be augmented with one AC 3-tier coach.

Coach composition after the augmentation will be 17 AC three tier coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and a pantry car.

3. Train 20481 Jodhpur – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Jodhpur on Wednesday from April 2 to 30 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach.

4. Train 20482 Tiruchchirappalli – Jodhpur Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli on Saturdays from April 5 to May 3 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach.

Coach composition will be 16 AC three-tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and a pantry car.