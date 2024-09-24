Nursing student abducted, raped in Theni

MADURAI: A nursing student was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse after being abducted by a gang in Theni on Monday.

Earlier, the victim, a second-year student aged 22, while waiting for a bus to college, the gang of six pulled her into a car and the victim was dropped at Dindigul railway station after raping her.

The victim was left distressed and managed to reach the Dindigul All Women police station by an auto-rickshaw.

After conducting formal inquiries, the victim was taken to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for testing, sources said. The investigation team reviewed the CCTV footage that showed the victim entering a latrine inside the railway station. Theni police are also checking CCTV footage for a clue in the case.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police A Pradeep, when contacted, said that based on a complaint by the victim, Dindigul All Women Police filed a case accordingly.

However, the victim, who gave a long testimony, seemed confused and contradictory in her statements, the SP said.