NTPL contract staff continue strike for wage hike in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The contract workers at NTPL (Tamil Nadu Power Limited) power station in Thoothukudi continued their strike demanding wage hike amid concerns about disruption in power generation, on Tuesday.

S Appadurai, secretary of CITU, Thoothukudi, said as many as 1,350 contract workers rely on this power plant and their sole demand is wage hike on par with the NLC.

On March 4, the High Court directed NTPL to hike the salary. However, a lawsuit was filed in the apex court against the order. Thus, a strike was launched on April 17.

Appadurai said all four rounds of talks were in vain, and added that the strike has hit power generation. However, NTPL sources denied any slowdown in power generation.