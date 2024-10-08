NTK’s Villupuram west district secy Bhupalan quits from party

CHENNAI: In the recent trend of some senior functionaries from Naam Tamilar Katchi walking out of the party citing various reasons, the latest to join the bandwagon is the party's Villupuram West District Secretary Bhupalan.

In a statement related to this on Tuesday, Bhupalan said that Seeman has instructed that no one in NTK should ask any questions and he would act according to his will.

He further said that Seeman giving him and ultimatum to stay or leave the party hurt his feelings which caused him to leave the party, according to Maalaimalar reports.

It may be noted that a few days ago, some cadres led by Krishnagiri district incharge Prabhakaran left the party.

Similarly, Sukumar who was incharge of Villupuram North also levelled allegations against Seeman and said he wanted to leave the party.

Commenting on the trend, Seeman said, "All is well with people until they end up feeling some sense of disappointment. When that's the case they should just go join a party where they feel happy. These things are not going to cause any inconvenience to the people or the nation."