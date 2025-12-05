NTK releases first list of 100 candidates; Seeman yet to announce his constituency

CHENNAI: Even as the ruling DMK and the AIADMK-led opposition bloc are yet to finalise their alliances seat sharing, Naam Tamilar Katchi on Friday took the early lead by announcing its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list includes 40 women, reflecting the party’s continued emphasis on gender balance.

Among the key candidates announced are spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthik for Vedaranyam, film director Kalanjiyam for Thousand Lights and youth wing coordinator Farhana Fathima for Nagapattinam. The list features nominees for important constituencies spread across the State, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and several western districts.

As in previous election cycles, NTK has allocated seats proportionately to men and women in line with its ideological framework of equal representation.

Amid speculation that NTK chief Seeman may contest from Karaikudi, the party omitted that constituency from its first list while naming candidates for all other seats in Sivaganga district. Party sources said Seeman, whose native village falls under the Manamadurai reserved constituency, is expected to choose Karaikudi in his home district this time. He had earlier contested unsuccessfully from Cuddalore in 2016 and Thiruvottiyur in 2021.

While major parties DMK and AIADMK have not yet entered the candidate selection phase, NTK’s early announcement signals an attempt to energise its cadre and begin grassroots-level preparations well ahead of the poll schedule.