NTK names candidates for three Tiruchy seats; reaffirms stance on facing polls sans alliance

TIRUCHY: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday announced candidates for three constituencies in Tiruchy district.

With the naming of the first set of candidates, even before bigger parties could finalise an alliance, NTK has sent a message affirming its stance of contesting the elections independently, rebutting any calls or speculations for an alliance.

Seeman named Jallikattu Rajesh for Tiruverumbur, advocate N Madhan for Lalgudi, and R Thenmozhi for Manachanallur. Seeman earlier hinted at the name of the Manachanallur candidate during a party conference in Tiruchy.

While the DMK-led INDIA bloc and the AIADMK-led NDA are reportedly finalising their seat-sharing talks, newer players such as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are yet to decide whether to contest alone or form alliances. Other parties, including the DMDK and PMK, are also said to be discussing their poll strategies.