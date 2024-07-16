Begin typing your search...
NTK deputy secretary hacked to death during morning walk in Madurai
This is the latest in a series of political functionary murders in the state.
CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was chased and hacked to death early on Tuesday while on his morning walk on Vallabh Bhai Road at Sellur in Madurai.
The Tallakulam police are investigating the incident which is the latest in a series of political functionary murders in the state.
