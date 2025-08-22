NTK Chief Seeman tears into Vijay, questions TVK’s credibility

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, dismissing his political positioning as confused and inconsistent.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Seeman said Vijay's only stated objective appeared to be removing the DMK from power, without offering any roadmap for governance.

"If you want to lead, first tell people what you will do in power. Instead, you put up pictures of Annadurai and MGR. Anna created the DMK, MGR founded the AIADMK, but you claim you want to eliminate the DMK, Anna's party. At this rate, you may even add pictures of Jayalalithaa and Edappadi at your next conference," he said.

He accused Vijay of evading clarity. "Leadership is not about vague statements. If you oppose dynastic politics, why avoid mentioning the Congress, where power passed from Nehru to his daughter and grandson? Whoever commits it, dynastic politics is still wrong. Silence on this shows double standards," he charged.

On corruption, Seeman said Vijay should also name parties convicted in graft cases. "You cannot pat with peacock feathers on one side and beat with a stick on the other, " he remarked.

Welcoming the Union government's new Bill to disqualify elected representatives with criminal records, Seeman said such measures were essential to curb corruption.

He also demanded a law banning candidates who distribute cash for votes from contesting elections for ten years, though he questioned the intent of those framing the legislation.

Meanwhile, speaking in Tiruchy, slammed most of the TVK cadres who had started to arrive at the venue from the eve of the conference, showing that they are jobless people.

He also asked the government not to take steps to control street dogs.

“If dogs are absent, rats would rule the streets, and it would result in the outbreak of plague. The government should have initially controlled the birth rate of the street dogs,” he said.

He supported the initiation of a ban on online games and appealed to the state government to close the liquor shops to save families.