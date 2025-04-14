NTK chief Seeman slams AIADMK, BJP on Waqf Bill, Katchatheevu issue

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman accused both the AIADMK and BJP, asserting that despite shifting political alliances, there is no meaningful distinction between the two parties in terms of governance or ideology.

Speaking to reporters after leading a protest against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill here on Sunday, Seeman said, "Political faces may change, but their policies remain the same. There's murder and robbery here, and the same there. Whether AIADMK or BJP comes to power, they continue to raise issues like Katchatheevu without delivering any real solution."

On the BJP's decision to replace state president K Annamalai, Seeman said it was an internal matter and declined to comment.

Criticising the Waqf Bill, Seeman alleged it was introduced to appease the Hindu majority and simultaneously alienate Muslim voters.

"Such legislation only fosters division. The DMK government that promised houses on temple lands is now demolishing settlements under the guise of encroachment," he charged.

Seeman questioned why no audit was being conducted on the 38 lakh acres of land under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

"Will you form a Muslim-Christian committee to examine it? Let's debate — I'm ready," he said.

Responding to questions about his alliance strategy for 2026, Seeman said NTK would lead the contest.

"Even if there's a 40-cornered fight, I will align only with the people. My only alliance is with the party of US President Donald Trump!," he quipped sarcastically.