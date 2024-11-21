NTK chief Seeman meets Rajinikanth at his residence amidst political buzz

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman met with superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence on Thursday.

The courtesy call, which lasted approximately an hour, reportedly focused on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting holds significance in light of recent events.

Actor Vijay's launch of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and his remarks equating Dravidam and Tamil nationalism to "two eyes" at a Vikravandi conference drew strong criticism from Seeman.

Seeman's criticism sparked heated debates on social media between Vijay fans and NTK workers.

Rajinikanth's influence in Tamil Nadu politics and cinema remains substantial, and this meeting is being closely watched for potential implications.

Details of the discussion remain undisclosed, but NTK sources indicated that Seeman had sought permission for the meeting on November 2, which was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

As Tamil Nadu's political arena continues to evolve, this meeting has sparked interest and speculation about potential future alliances.