NTK chief Seeman gets SC relief in sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted an interim stay to the investigation against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by popular actor Vijayalakshmi.

A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice SC Sharma heard the petition moved by Seeman challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the police to continue with the investigation in the case.

The counsel on behalf of Seeman submitted that the case was originally registered in 2011 and later withdrawn by the complainant. However, with a malafide motive, the police kept the case alive for over a decade.

The bench asked whether any talks to settle the matter had taken place. The counsel submitted that informal talks are on the table.

After the submission, the bench stayed the investigation against Seeman and posted the matter to May 2 for further hearing.

On February 17, the High Court here refused to quash the pending case against Seeman and directed the prosecution to continue with the investigation and file the final report expeditiously.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi complained against Seeman at Virugambakkam police station alleging that the latter misused her sexually by making false marriage promises.

Later in 2012, she withdrew her complaint. However, the police kept the close pending without closing it. Subsequently, in 2023, Vijayalakshmi reopened her complaint, which was also eventually withdrawn.