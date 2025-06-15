NTK chief Seeman climbs palm tree, urges TN govt to allow toddy tapping

MADURAI: In a bid to draw the attention of the state government and advocating the need for lifting the ban on toddy tapping in Tamil Nadu, the cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) staged a novel protest after the party chief Seeman climbed a palm tree at Periyathalai near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

After descending from the tree with the collected toddy in the farm of Vairava Nadar at Elluvilai, Seeman drank it and offered it to others who joined the protest on the occasion.

Toddy tapping and the sale of toddy were prohibited in the state, and the ban had a significant impact on the livelihoods of toddy tappers.

Citing these, Seeman appealed to the government to lift the ban and allow toddy tapping as it’s vital to the livelihoods of the native population.

Toddy is based on agriculture and natural resources, and a traditional drink as well, but it’s misconstrued as alcoholic.

“If toddy is regarded as an alcoholic beverage, then the alcohol being available to drink through Tasmac is a 'mulligatawny soup or holy water’,” he wondered.

While toddy tapping is being allowed in other states, including neighbouring Kerala, why not in Tamil Nadu, Seeman asked.

Due to the enforcement of a ban on toddy tapping, palm trees are declining. In order to save the trees, the NTK cadres were sowing palm seeds at various places. “It’s our right to preserve and protect palm trees,” said Seeman, who vowed to protest until the government revokes the ban as how it happened to resume Jallikattu.

S Nallusamy, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, Muthu Ramesh, President of Tamil Nadu Nadar Sangam and members from Nadar outfits were among those who attended, sources said.