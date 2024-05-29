NSS in schools, colleges of Tamil Nadu are top source for environment info among students: Study

CHENNAI: Activities conducted through the National Service Scheme (NSS) in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu serve as the principal source of information on l protection, according to a latest survey on understanding environmental attitudes among college students.

The study conducted by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group this year revealed that after the NSS, social media emerges as the next significant source of information.

Despite undertaking compulsory course on Environmental Studies (EVS) for a semester, it ranks as the third main source of information on environmental protection, trailing behind NSS and social media.

This study, which was undertaken across the districts, delves into the environmental attitudes of 2,608 college students in Tamil Nadu, providing insights through both descriptive and inferential statistical analysis.

Approximately 9% of the students reported that the activities of environmental NGOs, and academic seminars and conferences serve as their source of information on environmental protection.

However, the annual celebration of World Environment Day on June 5 appears to be ineffective in conveying the importance of environmental protection among students.

Regarding the type of college, most respondents (56.3%) are undergraduates in private colleges, government-aided and self-financing institutions.

The remaining are pursuing their undergraduate degree in government colleges.

Various scales included enjoyment of nature, environmental activism, environmental fragility, personal conservation behaviour, utilisation of nature, eco-centric concern and attitude towards waste.

The survey said that NSS contributed 15.4% course material on the topic, social media 12.8%, and courses of environmental studies (mandatory by UGC) 11.4%.

The least contributors were World Environment day celebrations (4.6%), OTT (3.9%) and non-academic books and magazines (3.2%).

L Suganthi, dean, department of management studies CEGC, Anna University, said: “Regular NSS programmes are those under which students undertake various activities in adopted villages, college campuses and urban slums during weekends or after college hours. They have to work for at least 120 hours a year and should also be involved in small groups or individually.”

The activities undertaken can be social service in hospitals and schools, or work in institutions for persons with disability. Work can also be done without an agency structure, campaign, socio-economic projects, or follow-up of activities initiated during the special camps.

The UGC has directed all higher education institutions in India to offer a compulsory course on environmental studies.

As this study involves data collection from college students, and given that environmental studies is a compulsory course, data were collected from students in their third or fourth year of study.

This ensures that they have already completed their compulsory course.

The core module syllabus for environmental studies includes class room teaching and field work.

The syllabus is divided into eight units covering 50 lectures. The first seven units will cover 45 lectures which are classroom-based. Unit eight is based on field activities which will be covered in five lecture hours.