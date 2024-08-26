Now, unique ID to streamline patient records in TN govt hospitals

CHENNAI: After testing the ambitious attempt to integrate and consolidate patient records from public health facilities using the Health Management Information System (HMIS) at 17 hospitals, the Health Department is planning to expand it to government hospitals across the State.

The system helps streamline medical care through a unique identification number, which would enable doctors to study the medical history of a patient, understand the case better and hence provide better treatment.

This is done by using technology for digital integration, centralised data management, and consolidation of patient records from public health facilities to enable real-time data access and analysis. To provide data, the Population Health Registry is being used to digitise healthcare services.

"HMIS would also enable collecting, storing, analysing, and sharing socio-demographic and health-related information by digitising the medical records and services being provided to the patient. The expansion of the HMIS to other healthcare facilities is being planned and the challenges in its implementation are also being reviewed to ensure that it is implemented successfully," said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Officials said the department is also integrating the registry with schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme portals, and link the unique ID with Aadhaar to consolidate all patient health data under a single identifier.

"The system would enable doctors to access patients' previous medical records and understand their health parameters, enabling them to provide better treatment. Once we can provide the data in the public domain, patients can access their own medical records, including lab reports," a senior official said.

The department is currently undertaking the transition from HMIS 2.0 to the more advanced HMIS 3.0 developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). A Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the National Health Mission and C-DAC to implement the system in Government Kilpauk Medical College, Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Avadi Government Hospital, Poonamallee Government Hospital, and 13 Primary Health Centers.

The process is nearing completion and the system is expected to be implemented across the State by early next year, officials said.