Now, Tamil Nadu gets State Highways Authority

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority, focusing on building six-lane highways, expressways, and other critical road networks through public and private partnerships.

After inaugurating the Kalaignar Centenary Building at the Highway Research Station in Guindy, Stalin said that major infrastructure projects often faced delays due to procedural bottlenecks. To overcome this, the government decided to form a dedicated body, similar to the National Highways Authority of India, with powers to make swift decisions.

“The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority will enable us to implement projects efficiently and on time,” he said, unveiling the logo of the authority.

The chief minister added that the authority would adopt advanced technologies and strict quality control measures to create road infrastructure of international standards. “By improving connectivity between state highways and local roads, we can reduce travel time, ensure road safety, and promote industrial growth and economic development across the State,” he said.

Stalin said the three-storey building, constructed at Rs 29 crore and spread over 5,546.50 sq m, is equipped with modern facilities and has been built under the financial component of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor project funded by the Asian Development Bank. The offices of the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority, Chief Engineers of Construction and Maintenance, National Highways, NABARD, and Rural Roads wings will function from this facility.

Highlighting the role of quality road infrastructure in boosting agriculture, industry, trade, and tourism, he said the State government has been taking measures to create and maintain safe and efficient road networks, including rural connectivity.