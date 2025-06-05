Now, scammers send APK files on WhatsApp with GCTP logo

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have warned the public of WhatsApp messages sent by scamsters using the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) logo as display picture. The message has malware links and APK files that mimic traffic challan payments.

Police appealed to the public not to click on these links for they be APK files or phishing links that extract personal data from mobile phones.

The GCTP issued the advisory after a citizen flagged it on social media saying that he had received an APK file named ‘Traffic Challan Fine 500’ on his WhatsApp from an unknown number. According to police officials, a similar modus operandi is observed in other parts of the country too, and hence appealed to the public to be wary of the same.

Last month, a resident in New Delhi had lost over Rs 70,000 after she clicked on the APK file on her WhatsApp, which claimed that a challan had been generated for a traffic violation, for which she had to pay Rs 5,000.

APK (Android Package Kit) file is the standard file format for distributing and installing apps on Android devices. According to police officials, cybercriminals can use malicious APK files to steal sensitive information such as login credentials, credit card numbers, and other personal data. This can lead to identity theft and significant financial losses.