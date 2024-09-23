Now, a peer support group for people with hypertension, diabetes in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve hypertension and diabetes control in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) and the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) will be launching a Peer Support Group (PSG) programme, as part of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme (medical care at people's doorsteps).

To document the baseline levels and assess the effectiveness of this strategy, a community-based survey was conducted among 4,206 people with hypertension and diabetes in the selected blocks of Cuddalore and Villupuram, covering 40 Health subcenters.

The findings revealed that 63.7% of beneficiaries are women, with 56% having controlled blood pressure and 58.3% maintaining controlled blood sugar levels. Additionally, 75.1% of participants receive their medications through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

However, the survey also indicated that 47-59% of beneficiaries are obese, with risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, high salt intake, and insufficient physical activity.

To address these concerns, the PSG program will focus on community-based interventions and lifestyle modifications, which are to be practiced by all daily and reinforced through peer groups.

"In order to implement the programme, training materials, programme implementation, and evaluation will be co-designed by DPH and ICMR NIE for selected blocks of Villupuram and Cuddalore. An endline survey after 12 months will assess the program's effectiveness. The results of the baseline indicate the need for further refining of our lifestyles to have better control over our health, " said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.