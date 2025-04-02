Notorious criminal shot dead by police in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: A notorious criminal was shot dead in a police encounter in Cuddalore district on Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. The incident took place around 3 pm on Wednesday during a security operation by a local police team.

According to police sources, the deceased Vijay, identified as a "rowdy" with a history of crime, was targeted based on intelligence inputs about his alleged involvement in organised crime. Police authorities stated that the encounter ensued when Vijay, brandishing a sickle, reportedly charged at a police team during an attempted arrest, prompting retaliatory action.

"On Wednesday early morning, he attacked as many as three lorry drivers who were parked on the Villupuram-Nagapattinam highway in Cuddalore and snatched their cash and phones. He attacks and injures unsuspecting victims on the road before robbing them. He has over 30 cases registered against him in Puducherry," noted a senior officer in Cuddalore.

Senior police officials emphasised that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crimes in the region.

Vijay’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation into the encounter is under way.

This marks the latest in a series of police actions targeting high-profile criminals in Tamil Nadu.