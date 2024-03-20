Notice issued to State, NHAI on PIL seeking to protect cattle from being transported illegally

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notice to the State and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in connection with a Public Interest Litigation seeking to protect the cattles being transported illegally to other States for butchering.



Advocate G Rajendran moved the HC seeking to direct the NHAI not to allow any vehicle carrying the cattles without any valid documents and certificates.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner contended that despite the court's order, thousands of cattles from the State are taken to other States without proper documents.

The cattles are transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala through Tamil Nadu, during this longest journey the cattle suffer both physically and mentally as they are not allowed to sit and rest, and due to this, some cattles die.

The petitioner sought to direct the State and the police to not allow the vehicles without valid documents from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Further, the petitioner also sought to cancel the permit of the vehicle which violates the rules, and hand over the cattles to Gosalas.

The NHAI should ensure that toll plazas should not allow any vehicle carrying cattles without the proper documents, as an interim measure, the petitioner submitted.

However, the bench refused to grant an interim order and directed the State to file a counter.

The matter was posted on April 8 for further submission.