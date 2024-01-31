Nothing found against ADGP Davidson in fake passport allegation: State in MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that nothing was found against Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the alleged fake passport allegation and filed charge sheets against 21 officials and 5 police officers.



Petitioner R Varaaki moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to investigate the fake passport allegation against Davidson and take departmental action if the allegation has been proven.

The case was heard by the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, appeared for the State, submitted that the preliminary investigation of the fake passport allegation reveals nothing against Davidson.

Further, the AG submitted that charge sheets had been filed against the 21 officials and 5 police officers including an additional commissioner of police.

The bench directed the petitioner to place any material evidence to establish the alleged offense against Davidson and his wife. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that no material is available with him and sought time for further submission. After the submission, the bench adjourned the matter to March 4 for further hearing.

The petitioner alleged that ADGP Davidson and his wife had issued 200 Indian passports to Sri Lankan nationals on the basis of fake documents between June 2018 and July 2020 when he served as the Commissioner of Police, Madurai city.

The Madurai bench of MHC also directed the Q branch criminal investigation department to investigate the issue. The Q branch also filed the chargesheet regarding the fake passport scam allegation.