"Nothing but mockery of entire system": AIADMK blasts Centre, DMK over implementation of NEP in TN

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Friday slammed both BJP-led NDA government at Centre and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the implementation of three-language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK spokesperson alleged that neither the DMK nor the BJP is genuinely interested in the welfare and well-being of Tamil Nadu's students.

"None of them are interested in the welfare and well-being of the students of Tamil Nadu. This is nothing but a mockery of the entire system," said Sathyan. This development is the latest in an ongoing tug-of-war between the DMK and the BJP over education policy in Tamil Nadu.

The controversy surround the NEP which promotes a "three-language formula" where students in Southern Indian states might be required to learn Hindi alongside their regional language and English, raising concerns about language imposition.

Sathyan launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of having "double standards" on the issue of establishing PM Shri schools in the state. According to Sathyan, the DMK government has expressed interest in setting up these schools, but at the same time, they claim to oppose the NEP.

"DMK said they are interested in establishing PM Shri schools in the state... Yet, they say that they oppose the NEP (National Education Policy)... This exposes their double standards," said the AIADMK national spokesperson. Sathyan's criticism comes in response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's letter to Stalin, which reportedly sparked a controversy over the implementation of the NEP in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, Sathyan took aim at the BJP, accusing them of making a "blatant statement" that funds for the PM Shri schools would only be released if the DMK agreed to implement the NEP. This, according to Sathyan, exposes the BJP's attempts to exert pressure on the state government.

"What is more shocking is that the BJP is making a blatant statement saying that funds will not be released unless they (DMK) agree to (NEP)," said Sathyan.

In a sarcastic tone, Sathyan remarked that Stalin seems to think he's a "movie hero," making bold statements about stopping funds to the center.

"Somebody has told MK Stalin that he is a movie hero, and this is why he is making statements like it will take him a second to stop the funds to the centre," said Sathyan.

On Friday, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a press conference and stated that the government isn't imposing any language on Tamil Nadu. Pradhan strongly criticised MK Stalin for mentioning 'imaginary concerns' in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.

"Through social media, I came to know that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi. He has not written the letter in good spirit. He has mentioned few imaginary concerns through that letter and his letter is full of political motivation and looking into his own political convenience, he has written that letter," Pradhan said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to transform India's education system by introducing sweeping reforms.

Key features of the policy include: Promoting multilingual learning to foster greater language diversity; Implementing flexible curriculums to accommodate diverse learning styles and emphasizing skill-based education to equip students with practical skills.

However, one aspect of the NEP has sparked intense debate: the three-language formula. This provision has been met with fierce resistance in Tamil Nadu, where the state government has long opposed attempts to introduce Hindi in schools, citing concerns about linguistic and cultural identity.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu leaders argue that the NEP undermines state control over education and disregards the linguistic preferences of the people. They contend that the policy's emphasis on decentralization and institutional autonomy could lead to a loss of state oversight and accountability. As the NEP continues to shape India's education landscape, the controversy surrounding its implementation in Tamil Nadu highlights the complex interplay between language, culture, and education policy in the country.