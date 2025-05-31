Not wrong, won’t apologise: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who stoked a controversy with his “Kannada was born out of Tamil” remark, yet again declined to apologise on Friday and said he believed in law and justice and his love for Karnataka was true.

He observed that the alleged threats by pro-Kannada groups to boycott his film if does not apologise was not new and that he has been threatened in the past as well.

With opposition building up against him in neighbouring Karnataka, the South Indian Artistes’ Association has extended its support to Kamal and appealed to the people not to alienate themselves in the name of language.

“This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won’t,” Kamal told reporters outside Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, here.

The 70-year-old leader, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, called on Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders at the party headquarters. Responding to questions outside Anna Arivalayam, Kamal said he joined the DMK alliance for the good of the nation.

“The country needs it, that’s why I have come,” he said when asked about his earlier criticism of the DMK’s family politics and his decision to join the alliance.

Kamal said the meeting was to discuss preparatory work for the Rajya Sabha election. The DMK has given MNM a Rajya Sabha seat. MNM described the meeting as a ‘courtesy visit.’