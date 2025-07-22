Not wrong to seek power share in TN: Cong leader

TIRUCHY: Batting for the rival party BJP, with which he was part of in the past, former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar on Monday said that there was nothing wrong in demanding a coalition government in Tamil Nadu despite there being a different political scenario in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy on the sidelines of the birth anniversary of Kamarajar, actor Sivaji Ganesan and commemoration of Kumari Anandan, Thirunavukkarasar said that the BJP-ruled states practice the coalition government. But he differed, saying that the political scenario in Tamil Nadu is different. “But still, there is nothing wrong in seeking a coalition government in Tamil Nadu,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Thirunavukkarasar said that every political party has its own presence and percentage of votes in the state, and the VCK chief Thirumavalavan’s claim of a huge vote bank is just a statement of encouragement to the party workers. “Congress, too, has a remarkable vote bank in the State. That does not mean to get more seats in the upcoming assembly polls,” he said.

Responding to the AIADMK ex-minister A Anwhar Raajhaa, who was opposing the AIADMK-BJP alliance from the beginning, opting to join the DMK, he said that the charges made should be answered either by EPS or the AIADMK leaders.