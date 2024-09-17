Not worried even if AIADMK takes part in VCK’s anti-liquor conference in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Even if AIADMK takes part in the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's anti-liquor conference, the DMK has no qualms, said senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Talking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters here after VCK president Thirumavalavan called on Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, senior DMK leader and former MP, TKS Elangovan said, "Our leader MK Stalin has confirmed our presence in the VCK's anti-liquor conference. We will participate. Even if our arch-rival AIADMK participates in the conference, we have no qualms."

Commenting on the Stalin-Thiruma meeting, the DMK spokesperson said their ally Thirumavalavan met Chief Minister Stalin to congratulate them on a successful foreign visit.

"CM Stalin visited the United States and garnered multiple investments to the state. The VCK chief called on him to extend his heartfelt wishes on the achievement," Elangovan said, adding that during the meeting, Stalin confirmed DMK's participation in the VCK's anti-liquor conference.

Other issues such as power sharing would be discussed during the election time, Elangovan noted.

Meanwhile, the DMK leader justified Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign from the CM post as he “cannot exercise his powers as per the Supreme Court order, which might lead to administrative issues.”

"BJP is like a washing machine. If anyone joins them, they will be given a clean chit," Elangovan added.