Not smart vision glasses, we need laptops, visually impaired tell TN govt

CHENNAI: The members of the differently abled community, especially the blind, requested the State government to consider providing laptops instead of smart vision glasses as part of the initiative to give them assistive devices.

Speaking to DT Next, several of them claimed that laptops were more multi-functional and essential than smart vision glasses.

In the State budget for 2025-26 that was presented on Friday, the government announced providing various assistive devices tailored for the needs of differently abled persons in the State.

The scheme that would be implemented at a cost of Rs 125 crore aims to provide assistive devices tailored to the needs of individuals with different disabilities. Devices like the high-tech smart vision glasses, teaching learning materials (TLM-Kits) for children with intellectual disabilities, and advanced equipment to support individuals with mobility impairments are among the devices that would be given to them under the initiative.

However, K Raghuraman, a visually impaired assistant professor, Department of English at Government Arts College, Nandanam, pointed out that people like him had limited use with high-tech smart vision glasses. “However, a laptop with screen reading software is of much use and is truly a one-stop solution for those with visual impairment," he said.

Raghuraman, who is also a member of Tamil Nadu State Advisory Board for Differently-Abled, insisted that laptops were an essential gadget for a blind person. "Instead of smart vision glasses, which cost up to Rs 40,000; the government should consider providing laptops, especially to school and college students with blindness."

During this academic year board exams, the State government allowed a Class 12 student with visual impairment to write the 2025 board exams using a laptop instead of a scribe. This was the first time in the State that such a measure was undertaken.

"In the footprints of the decision to allow a blind student to use a laptop to write the board exam, the government should take measures in providing a laptop, which is more empowering and a right kind of assistive device for a visually impaired person," said another social activist with visual impairment.