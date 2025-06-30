Not seeking 12 seats, DMK will form govt on its own: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko denied speculations of the party demanding a higher number of seats in the DMK alliance in the upcoming Assembly election and said that talks on seat sharing will be taken up before the election.

Speaking to reporters after the administrative council meeting on Sunday, the senior leader added that the DMK will win the 2026 elections with a majority of its own and there will be no need for a coalition government. “MDMK will work with its full strength to ensure the victory of the DMK alliance. Meetings within the party will be conducted to form booth committees, he said.

When asked whether the party has any intention to seek seats in double-digit numbers, a livid Vaiko brushed aside the reports as rumours. Meanwhile, Durai Vaiko, the party’s principal secretary, intervened and said that he had expressed his wish earlier to secure eight seats and had said that a call for contesting in 12 seats was made so that the party could get recognition from the Election Commission of India, making clear that it wasn’t a demand.