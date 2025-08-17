Not Palaniswami to jump into BJP’s alliance fearing raids: CM Stalin at Salem CPI conference

SALEM: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that the party would not be cowed down by raids against its leaders conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the 26th state conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Salem, attended by leaders of the DMK allies, he said, “Those who tried to threaten us are now the ones who are shaken. We are not Edappadi Palaniswami to run and join the BJP alliance after a raid. The DMK has faced fire and floods and will stand firm.”

Stalin announced that a memorial would be built in Veerapandi, Salem, in honour of the 22 communist leaders who were shot dead inside Salem prison in 1950. “Before I came to this conference, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan handed me a memorandum. I have already instructed officials over the phone to begin the work (for the memorial). The order has also been issued,” he said, drawing applause from delegates.

Taking potshots at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his “sudden affection” for the Left, Stalin said, “How can Palaniswami, who aligned with the BJP despite its anti-democratic policies, speak about sacrifice? No opposition leader has made greater sacrifices than our Communist comrades or our alliance partners,” he said.

The Chief Minister charged that the BJP-led Union government was systematically eroding democratic institutions. Referring to the Election Commission, he alleged that the body had lost its independence and was functioning like “a subordinate office” of the ruling party. “The poll panel has failed in its Constitutional duty. Irregularities in the electoral rolls have been repeatedly exposed, and instead of rectifying them, the government is attempting to manipulate the system,” he said. Stalin also lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for exposing these issues.

He also reiterated his opposition to the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, warning that the Centre was prioritising RSS-backed educational models over modern learning methods. “They want to undermine regional languages and promote their ideological agenda through education,” he said.

Emphasising that the Dravidian model of governance had delivered progress in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said it would serve as a guide for the rest of the country. “In 2026, the Secular Progressive Alliance will return with an even bigger victory. No conspiracy can shake the unity of the DMK alliance, with the rock-solid support of the Communists and other partners,” he said, concluding his address with a raised fist and a call of “Red Salute to democracy and progressive forces.”