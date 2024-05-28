Not only PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu on May 30; to pray at Meenakshi temple

CHENNAI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit Tamil Nadu on May 30.

According to the Kamalalayam (State BJP headquarters) sources, Amit Shah would visit Madurai on May 30 and have a darshan at Meenakshi Amman temple along with his family.

Later, he will leave for Thirumayam of Pudukkottai district and have a darshan at Kottai Bhairavar temple.

Shah's Thirumayam visit was originally scheduled in April and later cancelled due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, Tamil outfits including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) have planned to protest condemning Amit Shah for Prime Minister Modi's remarks against Tamils during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Odisha.

According to Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK, protest has been announced in Madurai against Amit Shah, who will be visiting the temple city on May 30.

Subsequently, police personnel are making elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents during the Home Minister's visit to Madurai and Pudukkottai districts.