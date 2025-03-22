Not just numbers, unjust delimitation will reduce states’ political strength, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Unifying 14 political parties of seven states on the issue of the impending population-based delimitation exercise that is threatening to reduce their Parliamentary representation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday created consensus even among political rivals in launching a strong national-level offensive to mount pressure on the BJP-led Union government and said that any reduction in seats would invariably reduce their political strength.

CM Stalin also cautioned that as much as the MP numbers, delimitation was also about power, rights and the future of the states which would even struggle to get rightfully deserved funds due to reduced Parliamentary representation.

Making an elaborate opening statement at the meeting attended by his Kerala, Telangana and Punjab counterparts among others in a luxury hotel in the city, Stalin issued the clarion call to defend states’ rights and said, "states like ours, which have controlled the population through various social initiatives and progressive welfare schemes, will lose our parliamentary representation significantly due to this exercise. We should all be absolutely certain that delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted."

Will fight to get rightfully deserved funds: Stalin

Citing violence-torn Manipur as proof of a State ignored due to lack of political strength, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "Reduction in the number of Parliamentary seats or the reduction in our representation would invariably lead to a reduction in our political strength. It is not just about numbers. It is about our power, our rights, and the interests of our future. With the reduction in representation, our states will have to struggle even to get the funds we rightfully deserve."

‘Our culture, identify under threat’

He also cautioned that laws concerning 'us' would be enacted without our consent and decisions affecting our people will be made by those who do not know us and our needs. "Women will face setbacks in achieving their due share in power. Students will lose out on important opportunities. Farmers will be left behind without support. Our culture, identity, and progress will be under great threat. The social justice that we have cherished and protected for ages will be compromised," Stalin added, and warned, "If we allow the number of constituencies to be reduced or our representation to be reduced, we risk becoming disempowered citizens in our own country. Hence, it should not be taken lightly."

‘Not against delimitation, want fair delimitation’

Clarifying that they were not against any measure to strengthen democratic representation, Stalin recalled PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statements on the issue and said, "This protest is not against delimitation … This is for fair delimitation. The BJP has always been a party that deprives states of rights. They want to implement their ulterior motives with the delimitation plan. No State should allow this. Realising this threat, Tamil Nadu is working with unprecedented unity. We will fight together until we achieve fair delimitation." Stalin also proposed setting up an expert committee to define the political and legal measures required.