Not influenced by BJP, says Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday dismissed speculations that his actions were influenced by the BJP. “The BJP does not operate me. I have been in the party for 53 years,” he said to the media in Coimbatore, while asserting that he acts independently and remains committed to his principles.

The nine-time legislator claimed to have submitted a 250-page letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging it to expedite the case of the two leaves symbol. “I cannot disclose its contents. Wait and see my next course of action. Everything will turn out well,” he said.

Reiterating that AIADMK has become a family party, Sengottaiyan said Palaniswami’s son, brother-in-law and also son-in-law are interfering in the party affairs.

Further, Sengottaiyan also refused to reveal those from AIADMK who were in contact with him, as it would put them in danger. Later, while addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, the former minister said he is consulting with his legal team on filing a case in court regarding his expulsion from AIADMK. “Based on the decision taken at the general council meeting over his removal, I will announce moving the court,” he said.