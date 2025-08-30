Not even an ‘anil’ at the rally: Seeman’s dig on TVK leader Vijay’s Madurai conference

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, who has become a trenchant critic of actor-politician Vijay ever since the latter floated a new political party, is at it again.

In the latest in a series of attacks against Vijay, Seeman said there was not even an ‘anil’ at the second State conference of TVK. For the unversed, 'anil' in Tamil means squirrel, a mocking reference to Vijay fans.

The NTK coordinator said this during a tree rally held at the former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s orchard in Tiruttani on Saturday. Pointing out the role of trees in maintaining environmental balance, he criticised other political parties for their lack of concern for the environment.

He expressed disappointment over the poor allocation of funds for clean air and warned that Tamil Nadu’s air quality could deteriorate like Delhi’s if the issues are not addressed. According to him, pollution from factories and vehicles was the major contributor of global warming. To counter this, industries should be encouraged to set up sustainable factories, he said. Seeman also criticised the seawater desalination project.