Not DMK’s fault: Murasoli blames Vijay for Karur tragedy

CHENNAI: The DMK’s official organ, Murasoli, in a strongly worded editorial on Wednesday, placed the blame for the September 27 Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives on actor Vijay’s “irresponsibility” and questioned attempts to deflect responsibility through “rumours and half-truths.”

“Who prevented him from arriving on time? Who stopped him from consoling the grieving families? Was he held back, or was it part of a calculated plan to prolong anticipation and keep the crowd from dispersing?” the editorial asked, alleging that the tragedy resulted from deliberate political theatrics.

Rejecting the claim that power supply had been cut during the meeting, the editorial cited TNPDCL chief engineer Rajalakshmi’s clarification that electricity was briefly disconnected only to remove people who had climbed onto a transformer and was restored before Vijay’s arrival. It said such rumours were being floated to “mask responsibility.”

The charge of inadequate police deployment was also dismissed. While permission was sought for a gathering of 10,000, nearly 25,000 turned up, and around 500 police personnel were deployed – “a ratio more generous than usual.” Vijay publicly thanked the police for their security before starting his address.

The piece faulted Vijay for arriving at 7.10 p.m., nearly eight hours after supporters began to gather, and for dragging out his convoy ride from Trichy to Karur to heighten visibility, instead of addressing the crowds en route. The refusal of his team to accept police advice to stop the vehicle outside the overcrowded venue was described as another misstep.

Further, it noted that the lack of drinking water, the long wait, and the roping off of exits left people trapped and gasping for breath. The editorial alleged cadres from other districts had been mobilised to follow Vijay’s convoy, worsening congestion and chaos, while those who perished came from Karur and Dindigul, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur.

“It was not the DMK that delayed him. It was not the DMK that stopped him from comforting the bereaved. Having created the conditions that led to the stampede, to now shift the blame is as cruel as the loss of lives itself,” the editorial concluded, adding that “a body shroud cannot smother the truth.”