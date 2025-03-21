Not compulsory to register marriage to get maternity leave, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: For granting maternity leave, marriage need not be compulsorily registered, held the Madras High Court and ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a court staff for denying her maternity leave on the ground the marriage was not registered.

It is high time, the judicial officers reform themselves and take pragmatic view of things, in the days even, the live in relationship is recognised by the Apex Court.

Rejection of maternity leave application by the district munsif cum judicial magistrate of Kodavasal as the applicant got pregnant before her marriage is inhuman and wholly unwarranted, held a division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan.

"No doubt that maternity leave can be availed of by a married woman only, but the employer is not expected to seek proof beyond doubt of the factum of marriage" wrote the judge.

The HC directed the principal district judge, Thiruvarur to grant maternity leave to the applicant, any leave taken by her during the maternity period should be considered as maternity leave and she should be paid for those days also, ordered the HC.

Further, the judge directed the registry to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the applicant for the mental agony she suffered, and the compensation should be paid within four weeks, ordered the judge.

The applicant B Kavitha working as an office assistant in district munsif cum judicial magistrate court, Kodavasal, applied for maternity leave, however which was rejected by the judicial magistrate and upheld by the principal district judge, Thiruvarur.

The application was rejected on the ground that her marriage was not registered and got pregnant before the marriage.

The applicant Kavitha, lost her husband in 2020, later she developed an intimate relationship with her friend Bharathi.

Out of their relationship she got pregnant, in the meantime, Bharathi refused to marry her. Hence, she lodged a case against him. Subsequently, their marriage was solemnised by both the family members and they got married on April 2024, at a temple.

Without considering all these facts her maternity leave application was rejected by the district munsif cum judicial magistrate.