Not a single Tamil teacher in Kendriya Vidyalayas in State, says DMK MLA, attacks Hindi, Sanskrit imposition

CHENNAI: Hitting back at the State BJP for defending the three-language policy of the Union government, DMK medical wing secretary and Thousand Lights MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan on Monday said that the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools run by the Centre in the State do not have a single Tamil teacher.

Interacting with media persons at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Ezhilan defended the two-language policy and said, “The CBSE board was established for the children of central government employees who get transferred across the country. Hence, a common board for the whole country was created. Private schools in the State choose the board of their choice.”

Arguing that the BJP and their ilk were criticising without learning the background in which the central, State and ICSE board syllabi originated, the MLA said, “Kendriya Vidyalaya follow the trilingual policy of the Union government. Data obtained through the RTI Act showed that there are no Tamil teachers in the centre-run KVs in Tamil Nadu. But about 53 Sanskrit teachers and 100 Hindi teachers are paid salaries. So, their trilingual policy is an indirect imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. It is evident from their KV schools.”

3 crore Tamils empowered learning English and Tamil, he said.