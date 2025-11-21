Northeast monsoon may end below normal as Tamil Nadu sees poor November rains: Weather blogger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is headed for one of its worst November rainfall performances in recent years, raising concerns about the overall Northeast monsoon season, according to independent weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the popular Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle.3

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), John said that historically, whenever November records sharply below-average rainfall, the Northeast monsoon for Tamil Nadu typically ends with less-than-normal seasonal totals. He noted that the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO), a key global weather phenomenon that enhances rainfall, is unlikely to return in December, reducing the chances of a late monsoon revival.

The normal rainfall for November in Tamil Nadu is 181.7 mm. However, data shared by John shows a significant deficit this year, with only 50.9 mm recorded as of November 20, 2025, making it the lowest November tally in recent years.

Rainfall in November (mm):

(Year) 2018: 159.1 mm

2019: 125.8 mm

2020: 203.3 mm

2021: 425.3 mm

2022: 178.5 mm

2023: 233.0 mm

2024: 140.2 mm

2025: 50.9 mm (till Nov 20)

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall for several districts in Tamil Nadu as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around November 22. The system is likely to intensify into a depression by November 24 and strengthen further during the subsequent 48 hours.