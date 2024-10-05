Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu likely to commence from October 15

CHENNAI: As the condition is favorable for northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, it is likely to commence in prior around October 15.

The Meteorological department stated that the monsoon spell is likely to be above normal rainfall during the season especially over north Tamil Nadu.

Normally, the northeast monsoon sets in around October 20, however, this year it is expected to be onset prior since the conditions are favourable over the sea.

In October, several areas along Western Ghats including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur are likely to witness intense spells in the last week of the month.

"The system formation over the sea during the northeast monsoon is favourable for northern parts of the state including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Dharmapuri.

These districts are likely to receive intense spells for the next three months, the rainfall level will range from normal to slightly above normal. Various districts of south Tamil Nadu such as Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi districts might witness below average rain, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Meanwhile, due to upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal now lies over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast between 1.5 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The department has issued a yellow warning for more than 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till October 10.

"Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Theni, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Pudukottai districts. The rest of the state might witness light to moderate rain for the next few days, " added Senthamarai.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, sky conditions are likely to be partly cloudy.

Some areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain especially during evening or night times.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 35 degree Celsius - 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius - 27 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively for the next two days.