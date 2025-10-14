Northeast monsoon begins on Oct 16, parts of TN to brace for heavy rain on Oct 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast the commencement of the northeast monsoon activities on October 16 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala-Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

The RMC Chief, B Amudha, told DT Next that the northeast monsoon, usually starting on October 20, is starting early this year and that the first half of October has already exceeded the average rainfall mark of 6 cm by 2 cm.

"An average of 44 cm of rainfall will be recorded during October to December. This year, rain up to 50 cm is expected," she noted.

According to RMC, the sky condition would be partly cloudy, with one or two light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning to occur in some areas of the city on Wednesday. The temperature is likely to be normal and below normal over Tamil Nadu till October 18.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area on October 16, and except the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni, heavy rain is likely to occur in the remaining above-mentioned places on October 17," said the RMC weather bulletin.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas from 16 to 18 October. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area.