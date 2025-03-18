North Indian devotee dies in crowd rush at Rameswaram temple

CHENNAI: A North Indian devotee lost his life after getting caught in a crowd surge while waiting for darshan at Rameswaram temple on early Tuesday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Raj Das from Rajasthan and had arrived at the temple to have darshan of the Spatika Lingam.

While standing in the queue, he was trapped in the crowd, where he collapsed, and lost consciousness.

Nearby devotees quickly assisted him and rushed him to a hospital near the temple.

Unfortunately, doctors declared Raj Das dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crowd surge and any contributing factors.