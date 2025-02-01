North Chennai will become developed Chennai within a year, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reviewed the progress of the North Chennai Development Project and exuded confidence that north Chennai would be "developed Chennai" in a year from now.

Interacting with media persons after reviewing the project status in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin recalled the Rs 1,000-crore allocation for North Chennai Development Project, announced in the State Assembly earlier, saying the allocation has increased to Rs 6,309 crore owing to the cooperation of various departments and the projects under way there.

Pointing out that of the total 252 projects, about 30 have been completed and another 166 are progressing and nearing completion.

Stating he has advised officials to complete the remaining work in the next one year, the CM said state HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu, Mayor and area MPs and MLAs were reviewing the projects and expediting their execution. Adding that he has also advised the ministers of various departments, including deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, to regularly review the progress of the projects, the CM said, "I am confident that Vada (north) Chennai will become a valarntha (developed) Chennai in a year."