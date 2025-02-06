Normalcy restored in Thiruparankundram, devotees pray at temple, dargah as usual

MADURAI: Devotees were allowed access to Kasi Viswanathar temple and Sikkandar Badusha Dargah on top of the hill in Thiruparankundram, Madurai on Wednesday.

After Thiruparankundram returned to normalcy, devotees gathered at these religious sites and offered prayers as usual. Moreover, shops and other commercial establishments resumed their normal routine. All barricades put up at entry points to the Thiruparankundram temple were removed, sources said.

Earlier, on Monday the District Administration imposed prohibitory orders for two days with effect from 6 am, to restrict protests called by the Hindu Munnani in front of Thiruparankundram temple after the police denied permission. However, several cadres of BJP and Hindu Munnani courted arrest on Tuesday for protesting in front of the temple in defiance of the prohibitory order.

They protested against any slaughtering of animals and consumption of non-vegetarian food on the sacred hill. However, Thiruparankundram police filed a case against 195 persons, who were arrested, under six Sections, sources said.

The shopkeepers were happy saying that shops were mostly reopened at 4 pm, on Tuesday itself, after the Madurai bench of Madras High Court had granted permission for the Hindu Munnani’s protest at Palanganatham.

However, sources said no devotee was denied access to the Murugan temple and the religious sites atop the hill, but since the prohibitory order was enforced, the police personnel intensified vigil to prevent any unlawful assembly.

The screening at entry points and subsequent situations panicked the public. Many shopkeepers also said that they themselves had downed their shutters since those accessing the temple were asked to leave their vehicles at screening points and many preferred not to walk towards the temple and returned home.