None denigrated, no politics at conference: TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday dismissed allegations of politicisation of the recent Lord Murugan Devotees’ Conference in Madurai, asserting that the event was purely spiritual.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to ‘silambu selvar’ MP Sivagnanam on his 120th birth anniversary at T Nagar here, Nainar Nagenthran said, “Not a single word of politics was uttered at the Murugan conference. My address focused solely on spirituality. No religion was disrespected, nor were any individuals denigrated.”

His remarks come in response to criticism over a controversial video allegedly disparaging Dravidian icons ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy and C N Annadurai, which drew sharp condemnation from the BJP’s ally AIADMK, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

On Chief Minister M K Stalin’s letter to the Centre demanding a refund of train fares, Nainar said the BJP would always raise its voice on issues affecting the people.

When asked about the disparity in allocation of funds for Sanskrit over Tamil, the BJP leader said, “It was the same during the UPA regime too. The DMK remained silent then. Why question it only now?”

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad lashed out at DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja on Thursday for his recent controversial remarks, urging Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin to take a firm stance by condemning and initiating legal action against him.

Invoking the legacy of DMK founder CN Annadurai, Prasad said, “As rightly stated by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s close friend and DMK founder Anna, a politician must uphold duty, dignity, and discipline. In line with those principles, he should denounce A Raja.”