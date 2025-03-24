None can build dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu without TN’s nod: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: None can construct a reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu without the consent of Tamil Nadu, the state WRD minister affirmed in the State Assembly.

“Without the consent of Tamil Nadu, no one can build a reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. This is the outcome of the state’s legal battle,” said the minister while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department on Monday.

Elaborating on the sequence of events, the minister explained that the neighbouring Karnataka government had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu. They approached the Central Water Commission, which in turn referred it to the Cauvery Water Management Authority, proposing talks on the issue. “When we opposed this and stated that the authority had no rights to discuss the Mekedatu issue, it sought the legal opinion of the Solicitor General, who confirmed that the board is empowered to discuss the matter,” said the minister.

Subsequently, the TN government approached the Supreme Court and secured a favourable order, ruling that the CWMA has no jurisdiction to discuss the Mekedatu issue, he said, adding, “We have made history in the Constitution itself.”

As a result, the Central Water Commission returned Karnataka's DPR. However, the upper riparian state once again prepared a DPR and sought approval from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment. Nonetheless, the ministry rejected Karnataka's proposal, stating that it would not grant permission for the project “without the consent of TN,” the minister said.

Similarly, the Kerala government filed a case in the High Court, while Tamil Nadu filed a case in the Madras High Court regarding the Mullaperiyar issue. Acting swiftly, the then CM M Karunanidhi-led DMK government approached the Apex Court and pleaded to have the two cases clubbed together. This strategy paid off, resulting in an order guaranteeing the storage of water up to 142 feet in the Mullaperiyar reservoir, the minister concluded.