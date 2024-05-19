Non-resident Tamils urged to register

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday appealed to non-resident Tamils living in other states within India and abroad to register with the Non-Residential Tamils Welfare Board to avail benefits of the schemes implemented.

Non-resident Tamils aged 18 to 55 years living abroad or in other states of India could register with the office of the Commissioner of the Department of Welfare of Non-resident Tamils on their website (https://nrtamils.tn.gov.in). People can become members of the board by paying a one-time registration fee of Rs 200. The identity needs to be renewed every three years.

Tamils working/studying abroad with an Indian passport and appropriate documents and Tamils intending to go abroad after obtaining emigration clearance are eligible for membership in this category. Tamils residing in any other state of India for more than six months are eligible for membership in this category, a release issued by the state government said.

To encourage membership registration, the registration fee of Rs 200 has been waived for persons registering within an initial period of three months from May 15. The eligible registered members could avail the benefits of insurance, personal accident insurance, critical illness insurance covering a wide range of ailments, educational assistance and marriage aid.

The government has encouraged interested persons to reach out to the department through the helplines and pre-departure orientation training centres besides the toll-free helpline numbers 18003093793 (within India), 8069009901 (outside India) and 8069009900 (missed call number) for additional inquiries.