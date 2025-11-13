Nominations open for the 2nd edition of Rajasthani–Tamil Seva Awards 2026

CHENNAI: The Rajasthani Association Tamilnadu has opened nominations for the 2nd edition of the ‘Rajasthani–Tamil Seva Awards 2026’, inviting individuals and institutions contributing to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to apply.

The awards recognise excellence across eight sectors, Agriculture & Rural Development, Arts & Culture, Education & Healthcare, Entrepreneurship & Industry, Environment & Sustainability, Media & Communication, Public Service & Governance, and Social Welfare. Each award carries Rs 2 lakh, along with a trophy and citation.

Nominations will be accepted till December 5, through the Association’s official website. All applications will undergo a rigorous evaluation by an independent Shortlisting Committee, followed by final scrutiny by an eminent Jury chaired by S Gurumurthy. The panel also includes veteran journalist N Ravi, Padma Vibhushan awardee Padma Subrahmanyam, former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy, philanthropist N Sugalchand Jain, and association president Narendra Srisrimal as ex-officio member.

President Narendra Srisrimal said the awards aim to honour selfless service, while Chairman Ajit Chordia reiterated that the selection process remains fully independent. Convenor CA Anil Khicha announced that up to five awards will be presented this year.

The award ceremony will be held on February 1, 2026, in the city, with winners to be announced online.